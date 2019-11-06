Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail updated its FY19 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Otter Tail has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $57.74. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTTR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.