Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Director Richard A. Sandberg Sells 3,000 Shares

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXFD opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.42. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.35 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.57.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 208.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.5% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after buying an additional 396,868 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 795,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 160,904 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 90.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after buying an additional 263,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 176,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 490,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 120,329 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

