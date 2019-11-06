PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 over the last ninety days. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

