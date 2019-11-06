PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,217 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $58,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,546.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Darrin C. Siver sold 12,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total transaction of $960,622.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

PCAR stock opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $80.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

