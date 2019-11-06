Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $25.27.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price objective on Par Pacific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.80.

In other news, Director Curt Anastasio sold 11,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $259,790.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,568 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,833.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Monteleone sold 80,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $1,733,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,990.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

