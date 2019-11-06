PAR Technology (PAR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.16%. On average, analysts expect PAR Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Shares of PAR opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.74 million, a P/E ratio of -83.52 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.94. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.76.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 16,202 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $375,400.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,373,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 3,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $83,472.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,911,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,714. Insiders own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

PAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.