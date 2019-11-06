Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 235.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.54. 217,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $334.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $120.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total value of $424,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

