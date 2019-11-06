Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $806,273,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,593,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,243 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,006.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,758,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,746 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,292,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,770,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.51. 637,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,528,127. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.89 and a 52-week high of $53.95.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.