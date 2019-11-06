Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,048 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,711,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.70. 2,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,456. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.62 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.54.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

