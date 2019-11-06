Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 116,110 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 20,263.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth about $37,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 500.0% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in LYFT during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. The company had a trading volume of 407,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,480,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72. LYFT Inc has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $955.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 30,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,647,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,364,920 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim raised LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised LYFT from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

