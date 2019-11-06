Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-0.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGRE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Group from an equal rating to a weight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th.

NYSE PGRE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 1,182,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.75. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

