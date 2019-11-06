Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PLC. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.29.

Shares of PLC traded up C$0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$29.10. 137,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,669. The company has a market cap of $821.01 million and a PE ratio of 70.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.48. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$20.25 and a 52 week high of C$29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$58.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.95%.

In related news, Director Andrew Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.12, for a total transaction of C$653,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,023,533.20.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

