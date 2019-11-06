Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 6.09% of Park-Ohio worth $22,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $398.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.20 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 2.89%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $69,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,438.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,281.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Park-Ohio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.