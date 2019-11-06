PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $160.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million.

PKD traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,928. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $24.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PKD shares. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

