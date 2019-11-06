Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

PKI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Parkland Fuel and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parkland Fuel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.43.

Get Parkland Fuel alerts:

Shares of PKI stock traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$45.12. The company had a trading volume of 527,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,581. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Parkland Fuel has a one year low of C$31.59 and a one year high of C$47.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.80, for a total transaction of C$240,012.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$445,032.45. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total value of C$219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,839. Insiders sold 37,494 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985 in the last 90 days.

Parkland Fuel Company Profile

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.