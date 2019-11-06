Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,379,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,946. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $25.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

