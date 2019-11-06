Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.55

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.55 and traded as low as $14.40. Pason Systems shares last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 146,906 shares.

PSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.08.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$67.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pason Systems Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$354,750. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $82,423 over the last three months.

About Pason Systems (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

