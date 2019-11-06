Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $130.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $345.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.64.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

