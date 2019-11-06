PAXEX Market Capitalization Hits $3,283.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, PAXEX has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $3,283.00 and $14.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00009954 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001178 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000110 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

