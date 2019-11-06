PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Flam now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBF. Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $43.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 187,871 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $4,232,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,657,441 shares of company stock worth $38,310,932. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PBF Energy by 517.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth $90,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

