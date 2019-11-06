PDATA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,208.00 (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. Over the last seven days, PDATA has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar. One PDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit. PDATA has a market capitalization of $373,150.00 and approximately $6,208.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00221540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.70 or 0.01482586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000842 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029160 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00118224 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA Profile

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 358,594,602 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA. PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io. The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PDATA Token Trading

PDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

