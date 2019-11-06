Peak Positioning Technologies (CNSX:PKK) Trading 11.1% Higher

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc (CNSX:PKK) traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, 185,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Peak Positioning Technologies (CNSX:PKK)

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an IT portfolio management company primarily in China. The company operates Gold River, a product procurement and purchase order financing platform that allows businesses to order various industrial products, metals, and raw materials; and Cubeler, a commercial lending platform that reads and analyses financial data from the registered businesses' accounting software and other sources, and matches the financial data with the credit criteria of lenders that are also registered on the platform.

