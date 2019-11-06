Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pearson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Pearson has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pearson by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 932.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 233.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

