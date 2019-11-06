Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)

Eco Animal Health Group (LON:EAH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:EAH opened at GBX 357 ($4.66) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 378.41. Eco Animal Health Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 755 ($9.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $237.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

About Eco Animal Health Group

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

