Penn Virginia (PVAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 47.90%. On average, analysts expect Penn Virginia to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PVAC opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $387.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80.

In other Penn Virginia news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $612,966.28. Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $421,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PVAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

