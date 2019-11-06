People (CVE:PEO) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

People (CVE:PEO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on People from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial set a C$11.00 price target on People and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get People alerts:

PEO stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.84. 5,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.93 million and a PE ratio of -34.80. People has a 1 year low of C$6.18 and a 1 year high of C$9.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About People

People Corporation provides individual and employee group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.