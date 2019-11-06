PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 2.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $134.24. 236,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,157. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.03 and a fifty-two week high of $140.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day moving average of $132.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $130.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.