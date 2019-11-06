Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Shares of PRFT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. Perficient has a twelve month low of $20.92 and a twelve month high of $41.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Perficient by 1,766.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 187.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 84.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Perficient in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 397.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

