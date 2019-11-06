Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94-2.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Performance Food Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of PFGC traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 7,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $356,682.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,662.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 17,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $746,865.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,436,145.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,888 shares of company stock worth $1,429,538. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

