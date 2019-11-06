PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their average rating on shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $51.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised PerkinElmer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wood & Company reiterated an average rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut PerkinElmer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Shares of PKI stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,013. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.29. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $71.83 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $706.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.69 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.76%.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,620,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

