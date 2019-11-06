PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) & Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) Financial Contrast

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) and Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Pacific Ventures Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Pacific Ventures Group -31.01% N/A -89.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Pacific Ventures Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $10.32 billion 4.65 $1.66 billion $1.40 25.81 Pacific Ventures Group $3.21 million 0.37 -$1.55 million N/A N/A

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Volatility & Risk

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pacific Ventures Group does not pay a dividend. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PERNOD RICARD S/ADR and Pacific Ventures Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 3 3 0 2.50 Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 49.2% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR beats Pacific Ventures Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh and specialty produce, and food products to restaurants, hotels, clubs and bars, resorts, food trucks, and caterers. Pacific Ventures Group, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

