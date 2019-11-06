PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Stock Holdings Lessened by ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. decreased its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR comprises about 0.0% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the third quarter worth $83,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $133,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of PBR opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.35 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

