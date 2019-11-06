Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective by research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

PFV has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €116.00 ($134.88) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($166.28) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €135.30 ($157.33).

ETR:PFV traded up €5.10 ($5.93) on Wednesday, hitting €153.00 ($177.91). The stock had a trading volume of 57,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €106.50 ($123.84) and a 1 year high of €153.60 ($178.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €134.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €133.22.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

