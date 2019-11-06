Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. 8,466,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,241,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.02.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.