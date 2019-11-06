Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,043 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $44,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.02.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,241,797. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

