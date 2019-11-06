Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.02.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 7,100,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,241,797. The firm has a market cap of $212.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

