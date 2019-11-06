Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 120 to GBX 100. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pharos Energy traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 57.80 ($0.76), with a volume of 673074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $229.76 million and a PE ratio of 40.43.

About Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

