Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Price Down 7.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC)’s share price traded down 7.2% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $22.33, 516,480 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 175% from the average session volume of 188,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. Phibro Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phibro Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 50.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 73.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 324.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $983.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

