Philip H. Moise Sells 5,469 Shares of Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Stock

Intelligent Systems Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) Director Philip H. Moise sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $233,909.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Intelligent Systems stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.98. 1,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,671. Intelligent Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Get Intelligent Systems alerts:

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelligent Systems by 313.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intelligent Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Intelligent Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Intelligent Systems

Intelligent Systems Corporation, through its subsidiary, CoreCard Software, Inc, provides technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States and European Union. The company designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.