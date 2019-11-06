Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $84.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

