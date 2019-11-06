Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Nanex, CryptoBridge and IDAX. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $16,445.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016724 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000122 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,091,979 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

