Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.20.

DOC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.01. 1,308,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 85.19%.

In related news, VP Bradley D. Page bought 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,779.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,750. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 304,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

