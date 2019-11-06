Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys 2,600 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 127,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 46.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Ball during the second quarter worth about $49,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded up $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $66.69. 93,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.72. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.24 and a 52 week high of $81.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.95.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 17,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $1,315,913.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,361 shares in the company, valued at $33,796,380.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $695,481.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 447,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,511,901.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,471 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

