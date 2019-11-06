Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PRA Health Sciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRAH stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.15. 17,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $121.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 6,666,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $649,401,688.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.88.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

