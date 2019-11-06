Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 140 Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 1,090.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter worth about $267,000.

WING stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. 18,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,153. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.79. Wingstop Inc has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 10.61%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WING. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $88.00 price target on Wingstop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Michael Skipworth sold 2,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

