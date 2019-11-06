Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 580 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nice in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Nice by 44.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Nice stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.63. 6,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $102.56 and a 12 month high of $159.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.45.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Nice’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price target on shares of Nice and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

