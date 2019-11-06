Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

TLT traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $138.07. 362,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,925,866. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $148.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

