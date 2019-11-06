Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,109,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,199,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,702 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Paypal by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,557,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,831 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 6,747.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,939,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,863,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,144,000 after acquiring an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 273,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,533,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $75.47 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,491,303. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research set a $130.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paypal from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

