Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. 19.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSM. CLSA raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.53. 3,104,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,637,778. The company has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

