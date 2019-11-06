Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.60. 11,082,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,960,914. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $47.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.